WB Minister Ghatak visits slain TMC leader Dhananjay Choubey's family

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25 : Malay Ghatak met Choubey's family members and assured them of full support and cooperation from the party. Ghatak also extended financial support to his family from the TMC.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose spoke to the family members of the deceased TMC leader. Governor Bose instructed the State Election Commission to take necessary actions.

Dhananjay Chaubey, who was the TMC's Adra town president was at his party office when he was murdered, the police said. The police have arrested two persons involved in his murder. West Bengal is scheduled to have its panchayat elections on July 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor