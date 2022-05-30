WBBME declared results of Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil exam, check details

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education has announced the result of High Madrasah, High Madrasah External, Alim, & Fazil Examination 2022. The board has declared results around 12 noon online. Students can check their results on the official website. The West Bengal High Madrasah External and Alim exams were held from March 7 to 21, 2022. And WB Fazil exams 2022 were held from March 7 to 15, 2022.

Know how to check WBBME result 2022 for Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil exam

Go to the official website wbbme.org.

On the home page, click on the result 2022 tab.

Select Madrasah, Alim, or Fazil exam 2022 link.

Enter your registration number.

Click on the submit button.

The West Bengal Board Madrasah result will be displayed on the screens.

Websites to check WBBME result 2022