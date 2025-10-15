WBPSC Clerkship Result 2023 Released at psc.wb.gov.in; Know How to Check and Download

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2023 Released at psc.wb.gov.in: The West Bengal Public Service Commission announced the results for the Clerkship Examination (Part I) 2023 on Wednesday, October 14, 2025. A total of 89,821 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the selection process. The exams were conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official WBPSC website at psc.wb.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the “Clerkship Result 2023” link. A PDF of the shortlisted candidates will appear for download. Candidates should save the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

How to Check WBPSC Clerkship Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website: psc.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Clerkship Result 2023” on the homepage

Step 3: The WBPSC Clerkship Result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check your roll number in the PDF

Note: Download and save the PDF for future reference

For more details on the WBPSC Clerkship recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website.