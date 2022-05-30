WBPSC to release WBCS prelims exam 2022 admit card tomorrow

West Bengal Civil Service Preliminary Examination, 2022 has been issued by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Candidates can check the notice at the official website wbpsc.gov.in. The exam will be held on June 19 in various centers across the state, the exam will be from 12 noon to 2.30 PM.

The authorities are going to release the admit card on 31st May. The commission has also released the official notice which reads “The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof. Candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity,”

Sharing the guidelines the authorities said candidates must need to take a hard copy of the admit card with them to the exam center, a soft copy will be not allowed. The WBCS exam is being conducted for recruitment to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and other services posts.