WBSSC scam: CBI traces 2 companies owned by arrested top executive

Kolkata, March 29 In connection to its probe in the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has tracked two companies owned by Niladri Das, the vice-president of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet entity Nysa, who has been arrested by the central agency.

CBI sources said that of the two corporate entities, one is engaged in real estate activities and the second has interest in Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) activities.

They both have their registered offices in New Delhi.

It is learnt that the name of the corporate entity involved in the real estate activities is ND Buildcon Private Limited, with its registered office at T-08-06-02, Common Wealth Games Village, Laxmi Nagar, Near Akshardham Temple.

The second entity is ND Info Systems Private Limited, which has the same registered address as the first one.

Niladri Das is one of the two directors in both the companies, while the second director is Nadine Das.

CBI sleuths are now in the process of cross-examination on whether Niladri Das's share in the proceeds of the scam were routed through these corporate entities or not.

This is not the first time that Niladri Das has been arrested.

In March 2019, he was arrested by the sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal police in a case of forgery following an FIR filed against him in East Midnapore district.

However, his name was removed from the investigation process very fast and CID did not even name him in the charge sheet in the matter.

The CBI sleuths are also cross-examining on what basis Niladri Das was given a clean-chit by CID at that point of time within days after his arrest in this forgery connection.

Already through his interrogation, the CBI has got a detailed break-up of the number of OMR sheets that were allegedly tampered with in different examinations for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff the examinations for which were conducted by the WBSSC.

As per the CBI's estimates, as many 8,163 OMR sheets were allegedly tampered with to make room for ineligible candidates.

