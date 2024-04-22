WBSSC to move SC against Calcutta HC’s order on cancellation of 25,753 school jobs

Kolkata, April 22 West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will move the Supreme Court against the order of Calcutta High Court’s division bench which cancelled 25,753 appointments made in teaching and non-teaching categories in 2016.

According to the WBSSC Chairman Siddharth Majumder, the order of the division bench was not acceptable to them the reason that several persons were penalised for some faulty appointments.

“I am not happy with the order. There are allegations of irregularities for hardly around 5,000 appointments. But why were the appointments of around 26,000 candidates cancelled? This is a very harsh verdict and we will be moving to the Supreme Court against it,” Majumder said.

He said that the final decision in the matter will be taken after the full copy of the verdict by the division bench is available. “I heard that it is almost a 300-page verdict involving a total of around 350 cases. There might be several finer points there. We will be discussing with our legal experts after the full order copy is available and decide over our next course of action,” Majumder said.

Meanwhile, BJP information technology cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya said, on X, “Chief Ministers for similar scams, much smaller in size, have gone to jail. This is undoubtedly the biggest Govt sponsored recruitment scam. Lives of millions of Youth have been ruined.”

