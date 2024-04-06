We are India’s preferred party which has served with motto of 'Nation First’: PM on BJP’s Sthapana Diwas

New Delhi, April 6 On the occasion of the BJP’s Sthapana Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday extended his greetings to all the party workers across India.

In a post on micro-blogging site X, the PM stated, “Today on the Sthapana Diwas of @BJP4India, I extend my greetings to all fellow party Karyakartas from across the length and breadth of India.

“I also recall with great reverence the hard work, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our party over the years.

“I can say with great confidence that we are India’s preferred party, which has always served with the motto of ‘Nation First.’”

The PM went on to say that it was a matter of great joy that the party has made a mark for its development-oriented outlook, good governance and commitment to nationalist values.

He added, “Powered by our Karyakartas, our party embodies the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. The youth of India see our party as one which can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership to India in the 21st century.”

The PM went on to state that the BJP had redefined good governance at the Centre and in states.

“Our schemes and policies have given strength to the poor and downtrodden. Those who were left on the margins for decades found a voice and hope in our party,” he posted.

The PM said that the party had worked towards providing all-round development which had boosted ‘Ease of Living’ for every Indian.

He added, “Our party has also freed India from the culture of corruption, cronyism, casteism, communalism and vote bank politics, which was the hallmark of those who ruled the nation for the longest time.

“In today’s India, emphasis is on clean and transparent governance which ensures the fruits of development reach the poor without any discrimination.”

The PM concluded his post by expressing confidence that the “people are going to bless us with another term so that we can build on the ground covered in the last decade” and conveyed his best wishes to the party cadres once again before signing off.

