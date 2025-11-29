'We are together': Dy CM Shivakumar after breakfast meeting with CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 29 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, a key contender for the Chief Minister's post, on Saturday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are "together" and will abide by the directions of the party high command.

"We are together. Whatever the party tells us, we will carry out. We are loyal soldiers of the party," he said at a joint press conference with Siddaramaiah at the CM’s residence, Cauvery.

"I was denied a cabinet post in 2013. The high command asked me to wait, and I did not utter a word. I worked for the party. I will act according to the instructions of the high command. We will empower MLAs and party workers to bring the party back to power in 2028," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said.

"I fully agree with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statements regarding our unity and our commitment to following the high command’s directions. Today, I am happy. The CM and I had a breakfast meeting. The CM will also visit my residence for dinner in the next two days. We have worked together and remained united. The party and workers across the state have supported us," he added.

"Politically, we are on the same page. In the past, too, I have always acted on the high command’s decisions, and I will continue to do so. There are no groups. During the tenure of the late S.M. Krishna as Chief Minister, I did not allow any groupism. There is only one group — the Congress group," he said.

Stressing that the people of Karnataka have "blessed us with a massive mandate", he said that "it is our bounden duty to deliver on our promises, and we have delivered".

"We have ensured good governance and will continue to do so. Today, we discussed our strategy for the 2028 Assembly elections and how to tackle the opposition during the upcoming winter session beginning December 8," Shivakumar stated.

"As far as the leadership issue is concerned, we will follow the high command’s instructions. Whatever the party tells us, we will implement. We know the party is facing a difficult phase nationally, but Karnataka will play an important role in the 2028 Assembly elections and again in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, we are confident of winning," he said.

Asked about a possible visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said: "If the party wants us to go, we will definitely go. We have discussed several issues. Major decisions have to be taken in the upcoming Parliament session because the Centre is not supporting us, neither on sugarcane nor on the maize farmers’ crisis. They are not providing the assistance we are entitled to."

"CM Siddaramaiah himself has met the Prime Minister, and on Friday, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister in Udupi. Karnataka is an important state. We need clearances for the Mekedatu project and several other pending issues," he said.

Asked about the opposition’s claim that it may move a no-confidence motion, Shivakumar said: "Let them do whatever they want. As the ruling party, we are here to govern."

Earlier, addressing the media, CM Siddaramaiah said: "We go together. There is no difference."

"In recent days, confusion has been created. So, we sat together and discussed. Our aim is to win the 2028 Assembly elections and the upcoming local body elections. We discussed our strategy. Just as we worked together during the 2023 Assembly polls, we will continue working together in the future. There is no difference between us now, and there will be none in the future. We will move forward together,” he said.

Asked about "keeping the given word", Siddaramaiah countered: "What is this ‘given word’? I have always said that we will follow whatever the high command decides."

Responding to questions on power sharing, he maintained: "Whatever the high command tells us, we will obey. Whether you understand it or not, we cannot answer every question you ask."

"Our unity will continue. We are together. KPCC President Shivakumar and I are united, and there is no difference between us."

