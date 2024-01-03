"We have not done any hate politics" : CM Siddaramaiah

The arrest of two Hindu activists who participated in kar seva during the struggle for Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya 31 years ago has led to political mudslinging. While the state government has defended the arrest, the BJP has condemned the arrest. Expressing outrage, the BJP has said that it will hold a state-wide protest tomorrow against the arrest of Hindu activists.CM Siddaramaiah said, "The police will proceed according to the court’s directions. We have not done any hate politics. No innocents have been arrested." Speaking to reporters, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said that this government is repeatedly reminding the people of the state and the country that it is anti-Hindu. We are calling for a huge protest throughout the state mainly in Freedom Park tomorrow against the Anti-Hindu govt, Anti-Hindu Siddaramaiah..." He said that the BJP strongly condemns the arrest of 31-year-old Hindu activist Srikanth Pujari in Hubballi yesterday.

On the occasion of the installation of Lord Sri Rama in Ayodhya on January 22, the whole country was happy. He criticized that the Chief Minister, who has taken action in such a situation, has shown the country that he is an anti-Hindu government. He said, "We were very happy that a sculptor carved the statue of Rama from Mysore. It is condemnable that the Congress government reopened the old case and arrested the priest here while everyone in the state is proud. We are calling for a state-wide struggle tomorrow against this anti-Hindu government." It is to be noted that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Monday alleged that the Congress government is reopening old cases related to Babri mosque demolition as two saffron party activists from Hubballi who had participated in the Ram temple agitation 31 years ago have been arrested.