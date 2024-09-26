We Have To Make The lnfrastructure Of Our Country International Standards”: Nitin Gadkari

“Knowledge is important and today's future is related to knowledge. Conversion of knowledge into wealth is the most important agenda of any country’s development. The transformation of knowledge into infrastructure, and developing quality infrastructure are the basic responsibilities of the Indian Road Congress (IRC).” Nitin Gadkari, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India addressed at the International Seminar of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) – “Advances in bridge management” in Bengaluru this afternoon. The International seminar on ‘Advances in Bridge Management’ is being organized by Indian Roads Congress in association with the World Road Association (PIARC) and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) with the support of Government of Karnataka.

Started his remarks with John F. Kennedy’s statement that “America is rich as American roads are good,” the Minister said that IRC is a 90-year-old technical organization that is guiding India’s infrastructure development. In infrastructural development good quality at a reasonable cost is important. IRC is a knowledge engine for India’s infrastructural growth. The Minister said that instead of working as a political party, IRC should be an independent, impartial and quality-conscious organization and not work under the umbrella of any ministry. The central government is ready to offer grant to IRC if it works as a permanent organization, as an institute of management, research, training, and development with technical laboratories. People who have research interests should be appointed for up to 70 years and IRC should take advantage of their knowledge and experience, he added.

He said that India has emerged as the third-largest auto manufacturer globally, surpassing Japan. By making good roads India can reduce the logistics cost which is 16% presently. The Minister emphasized that bridge collapse near the seashore is a major issue today. To improve the quality of bridge construction it needs to be mandatory in precast. As the Minister of Maharashtra, 55 flyovers were constructed there under my leadership, he said. Without engineering knowledge, I didn’t realize the technical aspects or mistakes of that time in 1995-2000. But now I suggest using stainless steel near 25kms. area from the sea. And he emphasized that for the transformation of knowledge, the time factor is very important. He disappointedly said that the government people are not ready for any variations, making compromises and hence more mistakes we have committed. He applauded the state-of-the-art Dwarka Express highway project work completed but the expansion joints were not up to the mark. The rigidity of not accepting is indeed damaging the future of the country. He mentioned the digital management system to complete the tasks on time. Legal and ethical decisions need to be taken on time, he added. "I will have a world record of suspending people and fining contractors because I want good quality roads," said the minister.

He further said that for good infrastructure development, we are committed to ecology and the environment of society. Giving examples of Mumbai-Delhi highway and Ahmedabad highway he said over 80 lakh tonnes of segregated municipal waste was used in the construction of bridges and roads. The Minister talked about the Fleisch Bridge is notable for several technical features. However, owing to the shortage through segregated municipal waste, metals, plastic, and glass can get. He said, “We also imported 90 lakh tonnes of Bitumen. But the capacity of the Indian refinery is 45-50 lakh tonnes. Now it has been decided to add plastic, and waste tire rubber powder to the bitumen. Through this, the import can be decreased, and with 35% addition of lignite into bitumen the cost also will come down.”

The Minister emphasized on steel fiber technique and gave the example of Malaysia’s enforcement concrete technology where quality can be maintained at a reduced cost. Also, mentioned the use of alternative materials like forest-based bamboo instead of steel and cement in bridge and road constructions. This will also cut costs when demand will rise, he said.

D. Sarangi, Addl. Director General, Minister of Road Transport; SK Nirmal Secretary General IRC; Satyanarayan PWD Secretary Govt. of Karnataka with officers of central and state government and delegates from various countries were present on the occasion.