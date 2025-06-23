'We Should Ask Pakistanis': Asaduddin Owaisi on US Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi when asked on US destroyed Iran's three nuclear facilities he said, "We should ask Pakistanis if for this they wanted Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize." Owaisi remark came after Pakistan government on Saturday had said it has decided to formally nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize next year. The announcement came three days after the US President hosted Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: On US strikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "We should ask Pakistanis if for this they wanted Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize..."



"...This attack by the US has helped Netanyahu, who is a butcher of Palestinians, to… pic.twitter.com/qGlen3eTK6 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

Owaisi criticised Israel war in Gaza and said US should look after it. He said the attack by US on Iran helped Netanyahu, "to cover up the genocide which he has done in Gaza and he continues to do. A genocide is happening in Gaza, and the US is not worried about it."

Also Read | US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ for Americans After Iran Strike.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah also react on US strikes in Iran attacking Islamic countries in Middle East, he said, "I am disappointed that the Muslim world is silent. Today, Iran is in this condition, but tomorrow, it will be others who will be destroyed by the US...If they won't wake up today, they must wait for their turn."

#WATCH | Srinagar | "I am disappointed that the Muslim world is silent. Today, Iran is in this condition, but tomorrow, it will be others who will be destroyed by the US...If they won't wake up today, they must wait for their turn," says National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah… pic.twitter.com/RIwaVxlZ83 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

Donald Trump on Sunday said the American planes "completed a very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. The strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said in a televised address.

He called Iran the "bully of the Middle East" and said it must now make peace. "If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," he said. "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Mr Trump said, warning Iran that "there are many targets left".

"But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes," he said.