Wearing mask is always safer: Aaditya Thackeray

On the first day of the removal of COVID restrictions in Maharashtra, State Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday urged people to follow the mask advisory.

"Today is the first day of all the Covid restrictions in Maharashtra being lifted. While the covid numbers are low, I urge everyone to still take all due care and precaution. Wearing a mask is always safer, don't feel awkward wearing one for your own safety," tweeted Thackeray".

Earlier, he inaugurated the 'Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC)' in Pune to promote clean mobility. The event was jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced that all COVID-19 related restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places were to be withdrawn from April 2. The Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act which were invoked with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic were withdrawn in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

( With inputs from ANI )

