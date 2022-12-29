Weary but victorious: Six Maha youths cap Mumbai-Goa return relay-swim to script new record

Mumbai, Dec 29 Feeling weary and victorious, three teens, including a girl, and three youths completed a gruelling world's longest relay-swim covering 1,100 km from Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai on Thursday, and are set to create a new Guinness World Record.

The unique relay-swim started in the Arabian Sea from the Gateway of India on December 17 and ended at Vasai Fort in Palghar on December 29, said the team coach and senior Indian Navy sailor, Madan Rai.

The six shivering teammates were accorded a warm welcome by a large number of cheering people, including Virar Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit, MLA Kshitij Thakur and others, as they stepped out of the water near the historic Vasai Fort, smiling and waving at the crowds.

The team included Jiya Rai

