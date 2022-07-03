Weather to remain overcast in Jammu, partly cloudy in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 3 Weather remained dry and hot in Kashmir division, wet and humid in Jammu division during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that partly cloudy weather in Kashmir and overcast in Jammu is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Rainfall started in Jammu at 6.40 a.m. today. Precipitation is decreasing in Jammu division now.

"Weather is likely to remain overcast in Jammu and partly cloudy in Kashmir during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 23.6, Pahalgam 17.6 and Gulmarg 13.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh region had 15.1, Leh 15 and Kargil 19.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.6, Katra 23.9, Batote 19.5, Banihal 21.4 and Bhaderwah 20.6 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor