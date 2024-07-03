Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 15 Northern States, Red Alert for Gujarat Amid Heavy Rainfall Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for 15 states in northern India, anticipating moderate to heavy rainfall. Simultaneously, Gujarat received a ‘red’ alert from the IMD due to predictions of exceptionally heavy rainfall on July 3. This comes after the southwest monsoon began covering the country earlier this week.

On July 3, an orange alert was also issued for northeastern states, with the weather agency predicting isolated heavy rainfall in various areas of northwestern India.

On July 3, an orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, northeastern states have experienced above-normal rainfall levels over the past week, resulting in severe flooding, landslides, and waterlogging in several areas.

"The southwest monsoon has extended its reach into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab today. As a result, it has covered the entire country on July 2, 2024, ahead of the usual schedule of July 8," stated the IMD.