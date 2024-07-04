Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain and Thunderstorms Across Northwestern and Central India

Following a prolonged heatwave, Delhi-NCR is currently experiencing continues rainfall. This is due to the unique northern positioning of the monsoon and a swirling wind pattern above Himachal Pradesh. Moreover, a low-pressure area spanning from southeast Pakistan to Bangladesh is adding to the rainy conditions. The most recent report by the IMD suggests that Northwestern and Central India should prepare for light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in the next five days.

The IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Rajasthan from July 4th to July 8th, with Madhya Pradesh likely to experience heavy rainfall today. The eastern and northeastern parts of India are also expected to receive rain and thunderstorms. Noteworthy is that the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

The heavy downpours have led to rivers in Manipur, such as the Imphal, Thoubal, and Iril, surpassing the danger mark, along with rivers in Arunachal Pradesh. In response to this second major flood in less than a month, Manipur has announced a two-day closure of schools. Unfortunately, one fatality has been reported, with another individual missing in Senapati district.

West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Konkan & Goa, and Kerala & Mahe. Isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka also saw significant rainfall On July 3rd.