Webinar on export controls of intangible technology transfers organised by MEA in collaboration with MeitY

The Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), organised on Tuesday an outreach webinar on export controls of intangible technology transfers.

About 200 participants from government and private academic and research institutions, centres and laboratories participated in the webinar.

The outreach was aimed at enhancing awareness about regulations and implementation framework for technology transfer under India's export control system for the electronics, computers, information technology and related sectors.

The outreach shared the context of India's national export control system for intangible technology transfers in the light of India's interface with the global economy and international non-proliferation framework and measures that may be taken by our academic and research institutions.

It was the second dedicated outreach for academic and research institutions in the context of export controls relating to intangible technology transfers. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Directorate General of Foreign Trade and Ministry of External Affairs shared their perspective at the webinar.

( With inputs from ANI )

