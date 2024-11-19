Wedding Season 2025: Romantic and Offbeat Honeymoon Destinations in India for Newlyweds

Wedding Season is on and so couples are desperately looking for he budget friendly yet offbeat honeymoon places where you can enjoy the beauty of mother nature. So we bring you top offbeat honeymoon destinations in India that you should consider for 2025, offering unique experiences away from the usual tourist spots. These offbeat destinations not only provide beautiful landscapes but also allow couples to create intimate memories away from crowded tourist spots. Whether you prefer mountains or beaches, India has diverse options to suit every couple's taste in their honeymoon adventure for 2025.

1. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is known for its stunning monasteries and breathtaking landscapes. Couples can enjoy serene lakes, snow-capped mountains, and opportunities for skiing at Pankang Teng Tso Lake. The rich Tibetan culture adds a unique charm to this destination, making it perfect for an adventurous yet romantic getaway.

2. Dhanaulti, Uttarakhand

This serene hill station is perfect for couples seeking tranquility. Dhanaulti offers moonlight trails, adventure sports, and stunning views of the Himalayas. Key attractions include Eco Park and Surkanda Devi Temple, along with opportunities for rock climbing and mountain biking.

3. Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is a lesser-known beach destination with serene beaches like Paradise Beach and Om Beach. It provides a peaceful atmosphere for couples looking to relax and enjoy nature together. The beautiful coastal scenery and tranquil surroundings make it an ideal spot for romantic walks.

4. Shillong, Meghalaya

Known as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong combines modernity with rustic charm. Couples can explore lush landscapes and enjoy the local Khasi culture. The scenic beauty of waterfalls and hills enhances the romantic experience.

5. Haflong, Assam

Haflong is the only hill station in Assam, offering a peaceful retreat with beautiful views and a calm atmosphere. It's perfect for couples looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy nature's serenity together.

6. Lakshadweep Islands

This archipelago offers pristine beaches and rich marine life, making it a paradise for beach lovers. Lakshadweep’s untouched charm provides a more secluded experience compared to other beach destinations like Goa or the Andamans.

7. Coorg, Karnataka

Often referred to as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations and lush greenery. Couples can enjoy scenic views, waterfalls, and cozy stays in homestays or resorts amidst nature.