Indian Wedding Season 2024-25: 4.8 Million Weddings Expected to Boost Economy by ₹6 Lakh Crore

Exciting news for couples waiting to tie the knot: the wedding season will commence on November 17. According to the calendar makers, there are 16 auspicious dates for weddings in November and December. During this period, approximately 4.8 million weddings are expected to take place across the country, resulting in an estimated turnover of ₹6 lakh crore. This wedding boom is anticipated to further bolster the Indian economy.

Following the festive season of Diwali, the focus of all traders has now shifted to the wedding season. The end of Chaturmas falls on Wednesday, November 13, which coincides with the start of the Tulsi Vivah ritual. The wedding season officially begins on Sunday, November 17, with 16 auspicious dates available until December 15. In a recent report, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) stated that, across these 16 wedding dates, around 4.8 million weddings will be held nationwide, resulting in a turnover of ₹6 lakh crore.

Also Read: Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Spiritual Significance

Report Prepared in 25 Days

The Confederation of All India Traders releases an annual report on the Diwali season. This year, data was gathered from state-level trade organizations across all states, and it took 25 days to compile the report. Last year, there were 11 auspicious dates in November-December, during which 3.5 million weddings took place, contributing to a market turnover of ₹4.25 lakh crore. The wedding season plays a significant role in boosting the Indian economy, providing direct or indirect employment to around 450-475 people per wedding.