Welfare of tribal society is govt’s priority: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Nov 11 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said that the state government has made continuous efforts to empower the tribal society and for their social upliftment via various schemes and policies.

“The double engine government of Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to ensuring the development of tribal areas because BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said while addressing an election meeting held in Chavand in support of BJP candidate Shanta Meena for Salumber Assembly by-election.

He said that the welfare of tribal society has always been the BJP's priority, adding that the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 15 as Adivasi Gaurav Diwas to remember the sacrifice of Lord Birsa Munda and built a grand museum in his name.

He said that it was the BJP which made Droupadi Murmu the first tribal woman President of India.

He said that the state government has also increased the TSP Fund from Rs. 1000 crore to Rs 1500 crore to empower the tribal society.

"Honoring the valour and self-respect of the great warrior Maharana Pratap, the State Government has decided to develop Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Under this project, historical places like Chavand, Haldighati, Gogunda, Kumbhalgarh, Diver and Udaipur associated with the life of Maharana Pratap will be included in the tourist circuit," he said.

He said that the state government will soon construct memorials of great tribal heroes like Dungar Baranda in Dungarpur, Bansia Charpota in Banswara and Veer Balika Kalibai Museum in Udaipur.

Sharma said that the state government has done historic work like ERCP, and the Yamuna Water Agreement in just 11 months. He said that to solve the water problem in Salumber, the state government is going to bring water from the Jakham River to Jaisamand Dam. For this, a provision of more than Rs 7000 crore has been made in the budget.

The Chief Minister said that we have also taken up the work of the Dewas project in Udaipur, this will reduce Udaipur district's dependence on Jaisamand for water and Salumber will get its benefit and there will be no shortage of water in the Mewar region.

Sharma said that the government has taken several steps to make the state an energy surplus state by the year 2026. The work of bringing them on the ground has also been started by signing MoUs for the investment of Rs 2.24 thousand crore.

Sharma said that our public welfare government is working for the upliftment of every section of society. The amount given to needy women under domestic gas cylinders for Rs 450, social security pension, Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandan Yojana has been increased. Along with this, farmers have been given a subsidy of Rs 19,337 crore in electricity bills and 1 lakh farmers have been given interest-free crop loans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor