Well prepared to tackle COVID surge: Assam Health Minister on Omicron

In view of the surging cases of the Omicron across the country, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has said that the state government is well-prepared to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking toon Saturday, Mahanta said, "We are in readiness from all corners. Our hospitals and doctors are well-prepared too. We have completed our planning."

The minister further made it clear that there would be no lockdown in Assam.

"There would be no lockdown," he assured.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has imposed a night curfew from 11:30 pm to 6 am from December 26 in view of the rising cases of Omicron.

As per the state government's circular, "Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am, Sunday onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021."

The order further reads that for Omicron-specific regulations, all district magistrates, Superintendent of Police and all other authorities concerned should be responsible for ensuring the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all public places.

The notice reads, "Any person violating these measures and not wearing a mask or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Ra 1,000."

According to the health ministry, Omicron cases in the country has surpassed 400 mark.

( With inputs from ANI )

