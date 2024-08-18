West Bengal Accident: Six Killed, One Inured As SUV Rams Into Truck in Malda

At least six people were killed and another injured when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Gour railway station in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday morning, August 18.

The accident, which occurred around midnight on Saturday, took place on National Highway 12 when the vehicle was coming to Malda town from Kaliachak in the district.

Also Read | Three dead, three missing in coal mine accident in China's Yunnan.

While five people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, police said. National highway authorities and the police extracted the bodies from the badly damaged vehicle and sent two other injured to hospital.

All those who died were residents of Alipur in Kaliachak block of Malda district, police said.