West Bengal Assembly By-Election 2024: Scuffle Breaks Out Between TMC Workers and BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh at Polling Booth in Raiganj (Watch Video)

A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and BJP candidate Manas Kumar Ghosh at the polling booth in Raiganj during voting for West Bengal Assembly bypolls on Wednesday, July 10.

Krishna Kalyani is the TMC candidate from the Raiganj assembly seat in the by-election. Manas Kumar Ghosh, the BJP candidate from the Raiganj assembly seat, alleged that the ruling TMC had tried to create disturbances in some booths in the constituency during the voting for the by-polls, which started at 7 am and concludes at 6 pm on Wednesday.

#WATCh | Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal | Scuffle between TMC party workers & BJP candidate for Raiganj Assembly bypolls, Manas Kumar Ghosh at a polling booth, in Raiganj.



Krishna Kalyani is the TMC candidate from the Raiganj assembly seat in the by-election.

"Voting is going on smoothly. We want voting to take place peacefully and everyone should be able to cast their vote. TMC tried to create disturbances at 2-4 booths but we opposed them and voting is going on peacefully," Ghosh told news agency ANI.

The by-election in the Raiganj assembly constituency is necessitated because of the resignation of Krishna Kalyani as MLA, who won the 2021 election but later left the BJP and switched to the TMC.