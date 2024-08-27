West Bengal Bandh: BJP Calls 12-Hour General Strike on August 28 Over Police Action on Nabanna Abhijan Protestors

West Bengal is protesting for the heinous crime that took place against in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical hospital where 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered. The accused got arrested and is currently under investigation. In the account of these BJP is protesting and has announced statewide bandh for tomorrow i.e. on Wednesday for 12 hours.

On Tuesday, Suvendu Adhikari, the state BJP chief, criticized the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee, blaming it for the violence that occurred during the Nabanna Abbiyan rally. He called for her resignation in light of the protests taking place in the state and announced a 12-hour bandh from 6 AM to 6 PM.

BJP calls 12-hr general strike in Bengal on Wednesday to protest police action on participants of march to state secretariat — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2024

Also Read: Kolkata Nabanna Abhijan March: Police Lathi-Charge, Use Tear Gas and Water Cannons To Stop Protestors (Watch Video)

Adhikari alleged that Banerjee was accountable for the violence associated with earlier protests organized by students. He accused the Chief Minister of protecting those involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, labeling her a “dictator” while urging her to step down to facilitate an impartial investigation. Furthermore, the BJP has requested that the CBI administer a polygraph test to Banerjee and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who initially claimed that the victim's death was a suicide.

Hundreds of young participants began the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally from two different points in the city on Tuesday afternoon, demanding Banerjee's resignation and the apprehension of those responsible for the doctor’s rape and murder at R G Kar Hospital. The demonstrators held the Chief Minister accountable for her failure to ensure the safety of women, a failure they argue led to the tragic incident at RG Kar that has ignited nationwide outrage.

The rally was organized by the student group 'Chhatrasamaj' and the 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha,' which represents state government employees, and started from College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah.