West Bengal: BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Detained During Protest Against TMC Leader in Sandeshkhali

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was taken into custody by the West Bengal Police as he staged a protest demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the violence-hit Sandeshkhali region of North 24 Parganas district. The unrest in Sandeshkhali has been ongoing for over 10 days, with women protestors seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

Majumdar's arrest occurred during his protest in Sandeshkhali after receiving permission from the police to visit the troubled area on Thursday. The BJP State president, accompanied by security personnel, staged the protest in front of a police station in Sandeshkhali, urging action against the TMC leader.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detained West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar after he sat on a protest demanding the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh, in Sandeshkhali https://t.co/0UuBy718RUpic.twitter.com/zx9kRXrkKH — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Earlier in the day, Majumdar visited arrested party workers in prison in the Basirhaat area of the district. While speaking to ANI about the visit, he expressed frustration at not being allowed to meet the workers inside. "They (jail administration) didn't permit to go inside. I will meet them (Party workers) from outside just like a common family," Majumdar said.

Regarding the incidents in Sandeshkhali, Majumdar emphasized that his primary goal in visiting Basirhat was to assure BJP workers of the party's support. "The main goal of visiting Basirhat is to assure the BJP workers that the entire Bharatiya Janta Party is with them, from the Prime Minister to every Booth President. Everyone is standing with them, and we will get them out of jail," he stated.

Majumdar questioned why TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan had not been arrested and raised concerns about the apparent lack of action. "I wanted to ask DGP, why Sheikh Shahjahan has not yet been arrested. ST Commission must visit, and they have visited the place as the major victims of Sandeshkhali atrocities are STs."

Earlier this week, on Monday, Majumdar had announced a 72-hour-long protest to demand Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest amid the turmoil in the state over the Sandeshkhali violence. He addressed a press conference in New Delhi, stating, "We will hold a minimum 72-hour long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan. The probable day of protest is February 22."

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee proceedings against West Bengal senior officials in connection with the Sandeshkhali protest. The Privileges Committee notice came following a complaint filed by BJP Member of Parliament Sukanta Majumdar, citing alleged misconduct, brutality, and causing life-threatening injuries by the police officials and district administration of Basirhat in the North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal.