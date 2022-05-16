West Bengal Board WBBSE likely to announce Class 10th results by next week

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to announce the result of Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2022 by next week on Saturday. According to WBBSE official, the board has received the evaluated papers from schools "Can't confirm the result date, but the board is trying to announce the Madhyamik exam result 2022 by May 31, the students can expect their result next week," the board official told a news portal. After the results students can check the results on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WBBSE conducted a class 10 exam between 7th to 16th March 2022. The previous year the exam got canceled due to the pandemic. As per reports, the evaluation process is completed and the board is all set to announce the results. Therefore, it is expected that the board might declare results in April ending.

According to the reports as many as 6,21,931 female and 4,96,890 male students have appeared for the exams this year. The official data of WB Madhyamik’s examinees will be released on this matter after the announcement of the results.