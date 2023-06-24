West Bengal: BSF apprehends two Bangladeshi women for illegally crossing border

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 24 : The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with police apprehended two Bangladeshi women while they were illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh international border, officials said on Saturday.

According to the BSF officials, the women were caught by alert troops of the North Bengal Frontier from near the Indo-Bangladesh border of West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.

"In a joint ops with police, vigilant troops of 6 BN @BSFNBFTR apprehended 02 Bangladeshi women from the Indo-Bangladesh border of Distt Coochbehar (WB)," the BSF's North Bengal Frontier said in a tweet on Saturday.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, troops of the BSF and 115 Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier seized 3,916 Yaba tablets, 100 grams of Heroin, and an Apache motorcycle near Border Outpost Boyraghat, officials said.

According to officials, the value of the Yaba tablets is approximately Rs 19.58 lakhs in the International market.

"The seized items have been handed over to the Police Station Raghunathganj for further legal action," they said.

Earlier this month, the BSF, belonging to the 35 Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier, apprehended a man for allegedly possessing gold worth Rs 16,46,190, weighing 277.37 grams from his possession.

After a detailed inspection, the Jawans discovered 10 small pieces of gold hidden in the pedal of the cycle. During the interrogation, the smuggler confessed that he brought the gold from Babugaav Bakchar village in Chapaainvabganj (Bangladesh).

The accused was handed over to the Customs Office Lagola for further investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor