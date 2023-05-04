West Bengal: Buland Bharat exercise conducted at high altitude artillery ranges of Eastern Theatre

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 : An integrated surveillance and firepower training exercise 'BULAND BHARAT' was conducted in the recently operationalised longest High Altitude Artillery Ranges of Eastern Theatre.

According to sources, the training exercise involved the synergised application of surveillance and firepower capabilities of the Artillery and the Infantry in close coordination with Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise validated plans for bringing down integrated firepower by orchestrating synchronised firing by artillery guns and fire support components of Infantry, aimed toward the destruction of designated targets, added the sources.

The month-long training culminated with a test exercise in which troops and equipment were tested in simulated war conditions in high altitude areas and extreme weather conditions during which synergised surveillance and firepower from Infantry and Artillery radars, weapon systems and direction of fire from the air were practised. Uninterrupted communication on multiple media was also tested at long distances, said sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor