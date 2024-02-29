West Bengal CID Takes Over Investigation into Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly tormenting villagers in the troubled Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal, has been remanded to a 10-day police custody by a local court. Sheikh faces accusations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Now, The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken charge of the investigation into Sheikh's arrest. He was apprehended in Minakah, North 24 Parganas district, and is now at Bhavani Bhavan, the Bengal Police headquarters, for questioning. The arrest took place in the early hours of Thursday, and Sheikh was moved from a local court in Basirhat to Bhawani Bhawan, where he is under police custody for 10 days.

Read More-: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan Sent to 10 Days Police Custody

Background of Sandeshkhali Voilence.

The Sandeshkhali region, located near the Sundarbans borders, has been in turmoil for more than a month due to protests related to accusations of sexual abuse and land encroachment against Shajahan Sheikh and his group. Sheikh has been on the run since January 5, after a violent clash with officials from the Enforcement Directorate that sparked widespread unrest in the region.