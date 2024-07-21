West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Addresses TMC Rally in Heavy Rainfall in Kolkata; Akhilesh Yadav Joins (Watch Video)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen addressing a Trinamool Congress’ Martyrs’ Day rally while standing in heavy rainfall in the Dharmatala area of Kolkata on Sunday, July 21. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined her along with other party leaders.

The TMC party's rally took place in the Dharmatala area on Sunday. It is said to be the biggest political event by Mamata Banerjee's led party in 2024. In a visual shared by news agency ANI, a huge crowd, numbering in thousands, reached the port city on Sunday.

During the event, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Today is the day to remember the karyakartas (party workers)". Yadav also attack the BJP-led NDA government said, "I said this earlier in Lok Sabha and I'm saying it again today that the (central) government is not going to survive. The government will fall, and we will see that days of happiness will come for us."

"...The people of Bengal have fought with the BJP and left them behind, the same happened in Uttar Pradesh...The people sitting in the government in Delhi are in power only for a few days. 'Woh sarkaar chalne wali nahi hai, woh sarkaar girne wali hai'...," he stated further.

Banerjee also addressed the rally, saying, "Trinamool Congress is the only party whose 38% elected MPs are women. Before the elections, many claimed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in politics but could not do it. We are the only party that ensured 38% women representation."

"I want to thank Akhilesh ji, you have accepted my invitation. I want the relationship of Bengal to be better with the entire country. I want to say the 'Khel' that you showed in UP, they (BJP) should have resigned from their post but they are shameless. They have tried every agency and every means possible but they have still lost...In North Bengal, our results have not been good but I hope in the coming days we will be winning there," she added.

The political party observed its annual 'Shahid Diwas' in remembrance of 13 people shot dead in Kolkata in 1993 during a protest movement by the West Bengal Youth Congress.