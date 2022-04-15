West Bengal gang rape: CBI team visits Hanshkali, collects forensic sample from accused's residence

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team who had arrived in Hanskhali on Thursday visited the residences of the gang rape victim and the accused in the case.

CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh with CBI Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay on arriving at the house in Ganrapota Bilpara Village of the prime accused in which the minor girl was allegedly gang raped, found the house to be locked. The lock was then broken after which CBI officials entered the house.

Further, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team collected samples from the alleged crime scene at the residence of the accused.

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district earlier this month. The victim's family has accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the CBI to investigate the case. In its detailed order, the High Court noted that in order to have a "fair investigation" and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI.

The state investigating agency was asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy said the West Bengal government is extremely concerned about crime against women and even a single incident is quite a shame for the party.

"Everyone is extremely concerned about crime against women. Even a single incident in the state under the leadership of a woman Chief Minister is quite a shame for us. We have to have zero tolerance in these matters. I hope police and administration will take care of this," Roy said.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned if the minor girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant.

"How do you know if she was raped? The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. I had asked them. Was she pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair. If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them?," the chief minister said during an address at the inauguration of the 'Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan'

"This is not Uttar Pradesh that I can do that in name of Love Jihad," she further said.

Pertinent to mention, the five-member fact-finding committee constituted by BJP chief JP Nadda will visit Hanskhali on Friday. The Committee include BJP MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Khusbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Rupmitra Chaudhary.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor