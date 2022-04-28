West Bengal govt announces plan to accommodate Ukraine-returned students in state colleges

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced to accommodate students from the state who had to leave their studies in Ukraine due to the Russia-Ukraine war while blaming the Central government for not taking any responsibility of these students.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat in Nabanna, Banerjee said that it is not possible for these students to spend a huge amount again for their education in another foreign country.

"Two months on, the Central government has not yet taken any responsibility for the students who have returned from Ukraine. They have just asked the students to go to Poland and Hungary for their studies. But we have chalked out an idea as it is not possible for the students to spend a huge amount again for their education in another foreign country. The Chief Secretary, education secretary, medical health secretary have all been part of the plan," she said.

According to the West Bengal government, a total of 422 people were brought back to West Bengal from Ukraine. Out of which, 412 are medical students-- 409 MBBS students and three Dental students. Total of six Engineering students and one Veterinary student. Along with the students, there were three labourers.

After a meeting of the state official and Ukraine returned students on March 16, CVs along with all other particulars from the returnees were collected and shared with the concerned Departments for their admission. For Sixth-year medical students, a total of 23 students, will be allowed to undergo an internship at Government Medical Colleges as per norms.

For the Fifth year and fourth-year students (43+ 92 = 135), students will be allowed to undergo 'Observing seat' at different medical colleges in a distributed manner i.e., 15-20 students per college, said the Chief Minister.

For the third-year and second-year students (total- 93+79 = 172), they will be allowed to attend 'practical classes' at the different governments.

For first-year and second-year students,(total 78), all those who are NEET qualified for the current year (2021) (i.e., a total 69 students) have been allowed to appear for counsellingimmediately at private Medical Colleges against the management quota seats for fresh admission. Colleges have been requested to offer concessions in fees charged to these students, said the Chief Minister.

All the six Engineering students have been offered seats in private engineering colleges under the JIS group, two of them have joined and others are in the process of joining, stated the release from the Secretariat.

For the Dental students, one student who has completed his studies will be allowed to do his internship at the Government Dental College in Kolkata, while the remaining two students in the second year will be allowed to do observership and practical classes at the government dental colleges.

Veterinary student, Aniket Banerjea has been provided admission at the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences in the ensuing session.

Out of the three workers who have returned from Ukraine, two persons (Amit Biswas and Samir Biswas) have been accommodated as DRW (Casual worker) with the Nadia DM office and their family are also being provided with a loan to start a small business. The third person (Suman Adhikari) has left for a job in Dubai, the state government mentioned.

( With inputs from ANI )

