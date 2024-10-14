West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike Enters 10th Day Amid Health Concerns

The ongoing ‘fast-unto-death’ protest carried out by junior doctors in West Bengal, which was initiated to advocate for their demands in light of the unfortunate RG Kar hospital incident, has now reached its 10th day as of Monday. Meanwhile, the health of another medical professional has become a cause for concern, as he was admitted to a medical facility after experiencing a significant decline in his health condition, according to reports from officials.

Specifically, Pulastha Acharya, a junior doctor from the NRS Medical College and Hospital, was taken to the hospital on Sunday night following complaints of intense stomach pain. His situation highlights the precarious health risks faced by the protesting doctors.

In addition to Acharya's hospitalization, it is worth noting that three other junior medics who were participating in hunger strikes in both Kolkata and the northern city of Siliguri had previously been hospitalized due to deteriorating health conditions.

The situation is increasingly alarming as these dedicated professionals continue to put their own well-being on the line while standing firm in their demands, underscoring the critical nature of their plight.