Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctor Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

A junior doctor, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital, who has been on a hunger strike since October 5, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night due to a deterioration in his health. According to an official at the medical facility, Acharya experienced severe stomach pain, prompting the urgent medical intervention.

With Acharya's hospitalization, the total number of junior doctors admitted during their fasting protest has risen to four. Previously, Aniket Mahato from RG Kar Medical and Hospital, Anustup Majumdar from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, and Alok Verma from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital required medical care due to deteriorating health conditions.

Also Read| Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: FAIMA Calls for Nationwide Shutdown of Elective Services in Hospitals From Today.

"Pulastha is currently in the CCU, and his health parameters have worsened. We have assembled a medical board to provide him with treatment," a senior doctor at NRS Medical College and Hospital informed PTI. Initially, 11 junior doctors began a hunger strike demanding justice for a female medic from RG Kar Hospital, who was raped and murdered in August.

The doctors are also calling for enhanced security measures at hospitals and the immediate removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam. Additional demands include the establishment of a centralized referral system for hospitals and medical colleges, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the creation of task forces to ensure essential workplace provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms.