West Bengal: Lightning Strikes Claim 12 Lives in Malda District

At least 12 people lost their lives and two others were injured in lightning strikes across various places in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday, ahead of the onset of the monsoon. Maldah and Murshidabad witnessed the seasonal storm known as Kal Baishakhi in the afternoon today.

SP Malda Pradip Kumar Yadav confirmed the fatalities, "12 persons lost their lives in the incident but the cause of the death will confirmed after post-mortem," as ANI quoted.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Sahni (40), Raj Mridha (16), Manojit Mandal (21), Asit Saha (19), Sumitra Mandal (46), Pankaj Mandal (23), Nayan Roy (23), Priyanka Singh (20), Rana Sheikh (8), Atul Mandal (65), and Sabarul Sheikh (11). The district administration has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Rana Sheikh, a resident of Mohammed Tola in the Manikchak police station area, was among the deceased. Three others, Chandan Sahani, Raj Mriddha, and Manajit Mandal, hailed from Sahapur under the jurisdiction of Malda police station. Additionally, a couple, Nayan Roy and Priyanka Singha, died in Harishchandrapur while working in the farm fields. Two others were from Adina under Gajol police station and Balupur under Ratua police station. Pankaj Mandal resided in English Bazar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a low-pressure area to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea around May 23. There is a moderate probability for its further intensification into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the beginning of the second week. The system is likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards during the later part of the week.