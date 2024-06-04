West Bengal Lok Sabha Results 2024: Modi Has Lost All Credibility and He Should Immediately Resign,” Says CM Mamata Banerjee

After clinching a resounding victory in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, citing a loss of credibility. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, Banerjee's Trinamool Congress leads with 29 out of 42 seats, while the BJP holds 12 seats and the Congress secured 1 seat following a months-long battle in the state.

#WATCH | Kolkata | TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee says, "... I am happy that the Prime Minister did not get the majority figure. The Prime Minister has lost credibility, he should resign immediately because he had said that this time they would cross 400 seats..." pic.twitter.com/TP0sZO9jZ1 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

"I am happy that the Prime Minister did not get the majority figure. The Prime Minister has lost credibility, he should resign immediately because he had said that this time they would cross 400 seats," Banerjee said at a press conference in Kolkata.

Read Also | Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Yusuf Pathan Defeats 5-Time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to Win Baharampur Seat

#WATCH | On Lok Sabha election results, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee says, "...Even after causing so many atrocities, spending so much money, this arrogance of Modi ji and Amit Shah, INDIA has won and Modi has lost. They have even lost in Ayodhya..." pic.twitter.com/mjNkYDLYH5 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

"Even after causing so many atrocities, spending so much money, this arrogance of Modi ji and Amit Shah, INDIA has won and Modi has lost. They have even lost in Ayodhya," she added.

Taking a dig at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee added, "You can control ECI, CBI, but INDIA bloc will take you down."

In the 2019 elections, Trinamool won 22 seats, BJP 18, and Congress with CPI(M) got 2 seats. Despite being part of the INDIA Bloc, Mamata Banerjee's party contested alone in Bengal, while Congress and CPI(M) formed an alliance in the state.