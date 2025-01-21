West Bengal: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shopping Mall Near Barrackpore Station (VIDEO)

Barrackpore, West Bengal (January 21, 2025): A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall near Barrackpore station on Ghoshpara Road in North 24 Parganas district. The fire erupted in the early hours and quickly spread through the building.

Barrackpore, West Bengal: A fire broke out at a shopping mall near Barrackpore station. A massive fire erupted on Ghoshpara Road in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas district. The shopping mall houses numerous shops, restaurants, and multiplexes on the lower floors pic.twitter.com/okn6ZGIB6A — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

The shopping mall houses numerous shops, restaurants, and multiplexes on the lower floors. Police and firefighters rushed to the scene. Three fire engines are working to control the blaze, and traffic has been diverted.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still unknown. There are concerns about the presence of gas cylinders in the restaurants. Firefighters are trying to enter the building to assess the situation.