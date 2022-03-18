West Bengal Min Firhad Hakim conveys message of togetherness on Holi
Published: March 18, 2022
West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Friday celebrated Holi and Shab-e-Barat conveying a message of togetherness to the people in Kolkata.
"I will celebrate both the festivals, Holi and Shab-e-Barat. My message to the people is to stay together just like different colours of Holi," Hakim told ANI.
Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.
Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor