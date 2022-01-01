West Bengal: Soumen Mitra appointed as Officer on Special Duty and Director, Training in rank of DGP
Soumen Mitra, retired former Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Director, Training on the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) for a period of two years with effect from Saturday.
"In terms of the P&AR Department's Order, the Governor has been pleased to accord approval to the creation of one ex-cadre post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Director, Training in the rank of DGP for a period of two years with effect from January 1, 2022," the order copy read.
"The Governor has further been pleased to appoint Soumen Mitra IPS (Retd.), Ex-Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, on re-employment, on usual terms and conditions of re-employment, to the above mentioned ex-cadre post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Director, Training in the rank of DGP for a period of two years with effect from January 1, 2022," the order said.
During the period of re-employment, Mitra will draw his Pay and Allowances as admissible to a retired Government employee, on re-employment. The charge involved will be debited to the appropriate head of the Account in the State Budget.
The Additional Director of Accounts, West Bengal Police Directorate, Bhabani Bhawan, Alipore, Kolkata-27 will act as Drawing and Disbursing Officer (D.D.O) in respect of the Ex-cadre post sanctioned.
