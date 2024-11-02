West Bengal to Experience Cooler Nights as Minimum Temperatures Set to Drop

Minimum temperatures across West Bengal are expected to dip gradually in the coming days, with the mercury likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in various parts of the state, the Meteorological Department reported on Saturday. According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. This is two degrees above the average for this time of year, indicating a warmer start to November than usual. However, the trend is expected to shift soon, with cooler temperatures on the horizon.

Forecasters predict that between Nov. 3 and Nov. 7, different areas in West Bengal will experience a gradual dip in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius. This drop aligns with typical seasonal changes, as cooler air from the northern regions starts to influence the weather patterns in the eastern parts of India.

The anticipated temperature decline marks the beginning of a transition toward winter conditions, especially in regions known for significant shifts in temperature during November. The Met office advised residents to be prepared for cooler mornings and nights, though daytime temperatures are expected to remain comfortable for now.