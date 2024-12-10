West Bengal to Get Babri Masjid-Like Model Mosque in 2025, Says TMC MLA Humayun Kabir

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir has announced plans to build a new mosque in West Bengal, resembling the Babri Masjid. He revealed that the mosque will be constructed in Beldanga, located in the Murshidabad district, and construction will begin before December 6, 2025.

Kabir highlighted that 34% of West Bengal's population is Muslim, and his proposal aims to cater to their sentiments and ensure their right to live with dignity. He assured there would be no shortage of funds for the project. The mosque will be established on two acres of land in Beldanga, and a Babri Masjid Trust will be formed, consisting of over 100 members, including presidents and secretaries of local madrasas.

West Bengal: Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir announced plans to lay the foundation of a mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, on December 6, 2025, based on the Babri Masjid model. He pledged 1 crore rupees for its construction and proposed forming a madrasa trust pic.twitter.com/scHrCVVVnp — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2024

Kabir further stated that the mosque would serve as a symbol of pride for the Muslims of Bengal, marking the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid that was demolished years ago. He pledged to donate one crore rupees towards the construction and expressed confidence that the project would begin before the targeted deadline.

Humayun Kabir, the MLA from Bharatpur assembly constituency in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, previously served as a minister during Mamata Banerjee's first term. He first contested the 2011 elections from the Rejinagar seat on a TMC ticket. Kabir recently courted controversy with remarks made during an election campaign, where he stated he would "cut the BJP supporters and throw them into the Bhagirathi river" if he won. He also raised concerns about the changing demographics of Murshidabad, claiming that 70% of the district's population is Muslim.