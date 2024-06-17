West Bengal Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 15, Over 60 Injured

The death toll has risen to 15, with approximately 60 others injured in a tragic train collision that occurred early on June 17 in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The incident unfolded when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, located approximately seven kilometers from New Jalpaiguri station.

Death toll in West Bengal train accident rises to 15, 60 injured: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2024

Following the collision, rescue operations were promptly launched, and injured individuals were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care. Railway officials confirmed that the accident, which resulted in the derailment of at least two compartments of the Kanchenjunga Express, occurred around 9 am.

Also Read| West Bengal Train Accident: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives, Announces 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victim's Families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident and directed officials to provide immediate assistance.