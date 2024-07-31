West Bengal Train Derailment: Goods Train Wagon Derails in New Jalpaiguri (Watch Video)

A wagon of a goods train derailed near Rangapani station in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri Rail Division on Wednesday, July 31. There was no report of any injury or fatality, the North-East Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The empty petroleum wagon, which was part of the goods train, was headed for Rangapani siding when it jumped the tracks at 11:45 am, NFR CPRO Sabyasachi De told news agency PTI.

Train Derails In West Bengal

BREAKING : Another Train Accident:

Goods Train derailed at Rangapani near Jalpaiguri Station. #TrainAccidentpic.twitter.com/9JMPN1EkKi — Dibyendu K Das (@dibyendu_das) July 31, 2024

Despite the derailment, railway traffic in the region remained unaffected as railway personnel swiftly cleared the tracks. Notably, this spot is close to where the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express derailed on June 17 following a collision with a goods train, resulting in 10 fatalities.