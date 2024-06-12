West Bengal: Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee Announces ‘Short Hiatus From Politics For Medical Reasons

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee announced on June 12 that he is taking a ‘short hiatus from the organisation due to ’pressing medical reasons'. Banerjee is a Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) seats of West Bengal and the National General Secretary of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“Last year around this time, I had the opportunity to participate in NABOJOWAR Yatra and traveled across West Bengal to understand the issues and challenges faced by people on the ground. Witnessing firsthand the hardships caused by RISING PRICES and the stoppage of MGNREGA dues deeply affected me. In response, TMC organized statewide protests and took the matter to Delhi to fight for people's rights. Thankfully, this was addressed in February, along with an increase in financial assistance through the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to help families," Banerjee wrote on X on June 12.

“I am profoundly grateful to the people of Bengal for their trust and faith in us. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reflect the anger and frustration of the people, especially regarding the neglect of basic housing rights due to the state-center conflict. We have committed to addressing this by December 31st, and I have already requested the HCM and relevant authorities of GoWB to prioritize this issue," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee’s stature as a national figure for the party has significantly improved following the party’s decisive win in the West Bengal Lok Sabha elections. This victory has also solidified his position as the party's most prominent leader after his aunt, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Some within the party even believe he is now on par with Mamata in terms of party leadership. This marks a stark contrast to his situation after the TMC's strong performance in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls when, despite the win, his leadership saw limited success in the party's national expansion efforts in the Northeast and Goa.