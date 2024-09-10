West Bengal Truckers To Go On 72-Hour Strike From Tomorrow Ahead of Festive Season

Truck drivers in West Bengal have announced a 72-hour strike starting Wednesday to press for several demands, according to their association. The Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association (FWBTOA), a prominent group representing truck operators in the state, has organized the strike for September 11, 12, and 13—typically busy weekdays. The strike is intended to address seven key issues. Among the demands are a halt to overloading practices and alleged mistreatment by the police and civic authorities.

The operators also seek the removal of what they describe as arbitrary online cases filed against truck drivers. Another major request is to extend the operational lifespan of goods-carrying vehicles from the current 15 years to 20 years. Additionally, they are calling for the identification of illegal sand mining operations and addressing perceived harassment by Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVI) and MVI offices.

The FWBTOA reports there are approximately 7.26 lakh trucks of various sizes in West Bengal. Sajal Ghosh, the general secretary of the truckers’ federation, expressed frustration at the lack of progress on their demands, stating, “We have been asking for these changes for a long time with no tangible results. Hence, we have decided to go on strike starting September 11.”Previously, in October 2020, around 5.5 lakh truck operators participated in a statewide strike demanding the implementation of revised safe axle weight regulations for goods vehicles. The state transport department subsequently approved these revised regulations in July 2021.