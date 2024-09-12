West Bengal: Unclaimed Bag Triggers Bomb Scare at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata (Watch Video)

A suspicious unclaimed bag was discovered at the protest stage set up by doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. The Kolkata Police bomb squad has been deployed to the scene to investigate. Details about the incident remain limited, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been in the spotlight recently due to the rape and murder of a junior doctor, which sparked widespread protests. Additionally, the former principal of the institution is under investigation for financial irregularities, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting ongoing raids.