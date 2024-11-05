West Bengal Weather Update: Winters in Kolkata with Possible Rain in 24 Parganas and East Midnapore

The weather office forecasts notable changes starting today (November 5), bringing a chill in the air since morning. Rain is expected in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and possibly some light showers in Kolkata on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperature is likely to hover around 30-31°C, with minimums between 24-25°C.

Heavy rain is anticipated across South India, particularly in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South Karnataka, and Mahe. Thunderstorms are expected, with particularly intense rain forecasted for November 5 and 6 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, potentially causing a slight temperature drop in the region. Authorities have issued advisories for travelers to exercise caution due to the risk of thunderstorms and lightning.

In North India, light fog is expected on November 4 in parts of northern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, with early morning and evening fog affecting visibility and creating a cold sensation. Delhi’s weather department notes a clear sky today, with light fog and minor temperature shifts. North and Central India are expected to experience stable temperatures over the next few days, with slightly cool nights. Daytime temperatures could range from 25-30°C, contributing to a mild winter feel.

Eastern regions, including Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, may also see rain on November 5 and 6, with thunderstorms, increased cloud cover, and gusty winds. Heavy rain advisories suggest that farmers take precautions to protect crops. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience heavy rain on November 5 and 6, with strong winds and rough seas. Authorities advise against sea travel, swimming, or boating during intense storms.

Meghalaya will continue to feel cold in the coming days, with rain and thunderstorms enhancing the chill. Winter-like conditions will be more noticeable, with temperatures potentially dipping below 15°C, warranting the need for warmer clothing.