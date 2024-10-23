Western Railway rolls out redevelopment initiative targeting 124 railway stations

Vadodara, Oct 23 Western Railway has rolled out a redevelopment initiative targeting 124 railway stations across its network to offer passengers modern and efficient facilities.

The project covers key stations across multiple divisions, including 30 stations in the Mumbai Central Division, 18 in the Vadodara Division, 19 in the Ratlam Division, 20 each in the Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar Divisions, and 17 stations in the Rajkot Division.

The redevelopment is focused on upgrading infrastructure to improve passenger experience and streamline railway operations.

Officials shared that work is progressing rapidly at Dakor, Pratapnagar, and Godhra stations in the Vadodara Division as part of the initiative. The upgrade at Dakor station, designated as an "Amrit Station," is being carried out for Rs six crore. Planned improvements include modern waiting and restrooms, upgraded toilets, and drinking water kiosks.

The official said that infrastructure enhancements such as additional foot overbridges, platform expansions, and covered sheds are being built to handle increased passenger traffic more efficiently, adding that the escalators are also being installed to improve accessibility.

“Additional entry and exit points are being constructed at these stations to manage peak-hour crowds. The redevelopment plans include design elements reflecting local art and culture, such as murals and sculptures, which will enhance the aesthetic appeal of the stations,” he said.

He added that the project also includes the installation of solar panels, waste management systems, and water harvesting facilities as part of a green initiative.

“Enhanced CCTV surveillance will ensure greater safety and security for passengers,” he said

He added that given Dakor’s significance as a pilgrimage destination, the modernised station will improve visitors' experiences and promote tourism.

“The redevelopment is expected to boost local businesses and create new employment opportunities. Improved connectivity and passenger-friendly facilities at Dakor station will particularly benefit those visiting the renowned Ranchhodraiji Temple,” the official said.

He added that the redevelopment of Pratapnagar station includes efforts to preserve the region’s historical and cultural significance.

“Design elements will highlight local heritage through arches, stonework, and iconic Lakshmi Vilas Palace images, blending modern amenities and historical charm,” he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor