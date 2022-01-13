Wet spell over east, central India, dense fog over north: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 13 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a wet spell over east and adjoining central India during next two days, which will decrease significantly thereafter, and dense to very dense fog over North India during next 4-5 days.

A Western Disturbance (WD) would affect northwest Himalayas on January 16 and 17 and another WD would affect northwest India from January 18 to 20.

There is a feeble Western Disturbance, seen as a trough in upper tropospheric levels, and there is another trough that runs from north interior Karnataka to north interior Odisha in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of above systems, isolated light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on Friday.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Friday, the IMD said.

Isolated rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on January 14 and 15, and very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till January 15.

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and another over south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, there will be isolated light rainfall/thundershower over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe during next five days," the IMD said.

"Two fresh Western Disturbances are very likely to affect northwest India, first from January 16 and likely to cause isolated to scattered precipitation on January 16 and 17, and second from January 18 and likely to cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains for subsequent 2-3 days."

Meanwhile, no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over northwest and central India during next 4-5 days, no significant change in minimum temperatures over Gujarat the next two days and a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Similarly, there is likely to be no significant change in minimum temperatures over east India during the next three days and fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter, the IMD bulletin said.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over northeast Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, and west Madhya Pradesh during next three days while cold day conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and north Rajasthan during next two days.

The IMD has also predicted dense/very dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Western Himalayan region, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next two days, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthan during next three days, and over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days.

