Wheat procurement in Punjab breaks 5 year record

Wheat purchase has broken five-year records in Punjab with the Government Agencies procuring 4.3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, informed the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Monday.

A spokesperson of the government said, "The total purchase of wheat by the government agencies, as of April 10 has broken all records for wheat purchase till the corresponding date in the past five years."

As the wheat arrivals surged in most parts of the state, the Procurement Agencies have also stepped up their efforts to ensure that Mandi operations are executed with greater efficiency.

He said, "This year the Government Agencies have already procured 4.3 Lakh MT of wheat whereas the earlier peak for the same period was 38,019 MT in the year 2018."

He further added that the State Government has already ensured that MSP payments worth Rs 138 crore stand transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers whereas the earlier high was Rs 6.5 crore in the year 2017.

Terming these record-breaking figures a result of the meticulous arrangements made by the State Government, he said that Punjab Government was committed to farmers' welfare and would continue to take all possible steps to facilitate the seamless sale of the hard-earned produce of the farmers.

( With inputs from ANI )

